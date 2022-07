LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the midway point of July and our summer pattern is going to try to flex again. Temps today reach the upper 80s to low 90s for most areas with the west being the hottest, as usual. Humidity levels will still be held in check, so it’s going to be another comfy day in that regard.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO