The craft saké bar Rice Vice is now open in East Nashville.Rice Vice will be the new tasting room for owner Byron Stithem's award-winning Proper Saké, which closed the doors at its previous location in the early months of the pandemic. Stithem will also curate a list of sakés from Japan.Why it matters: There's a craft brewery in pretty much every Nashville micro-neighborhood you can think of. But Proper Saké is the city's lone saké brewery, and one of just 24 in the country.Driving the booze: Stithem is a fermentation nerd who came up through the ranks of Nashville's restaurant...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO