ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — New court documents allege an Alabama teen accused of killing five family members was aggressive toward his relatives before the 2019 killings. Local news outlets report that the documents say Mason Sisk, among other things, tried to poison his stepmother with peanut butter, stirring it into her coffee when he knew she had a severe peanut allergy.

ATHENS, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO