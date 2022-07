At least seven people have been killed and 15 have been injured, including a 14-year-old boy, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities say. The most recent fatal shooting occurred in the 10400 block of South Corliss at approximately 7:31 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities. A 44-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead from his injuries on the scene.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO