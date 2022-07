The Philadelphia 76ers just made the best offseason signing by retaining their own player: James Harden. The Beard originally had a player option for next the 2022-23 NBA season worth a pretty penny: $47 million. He declined to pick up the final year of his last contract to little fanfare, as it was well-known that he intended to sign an extension with the Sixers, and there was no real drama behind his free agency.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO