ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

WIC offers coupons for farmers market

By The Standard
The Standard
The Standard
 4 days ago

The Pitt County WIC program is now issuing vouchers redeemable for $30 worth of fresh produce at the Leroy James Farmers Market.

Eligible clients of the Women’s, Infants and Children program will receive a one-time issuance of six coupons worth $5 each for use at the farmers market, 4560 County Home Road, a news release from the county said.

Women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, partially breastfeeding and postpartum and children ages 2 through 4 can receive the coupons, the county said.

Applicants must live in North Carolina, meet income guidelines, and have an identified nutrition or medical risk factor. Vouchers will be distributed throughout the summer, but may not last all season.

Fruits and vegetables are in plentiful supply during this time of year, the release said. The more variety the better because each contains vitamins, minerals and fiber that can boost the immune system and improve overall health.

These foods may also help prevent diabetes and aid in weight management. Visit the NC Agriculture website for the Farmer Market Availability Chart: www.ncagr.gov/markets/availabilitychart.pdf

The Leroy James Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. For more information or assistance with the voucher process, call the Pitt County WIC office at 902-2393.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Supply, NC
Pitt County, NC
Lifestyle
County
Pitt County, NC
State
North Carolina State
Pitt County, NC
Government
Pitt County, NC
Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wic#Coupon#Vouchers#Food Drink#The Women#Nc Agriculture
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
211
Followers
322
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy