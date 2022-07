President Joe Biden issued an executive order to help resolve a major labor dispute that might have resulted in more than 100,000 rail workers going on strike . Biden approved the formation of an emergency board on Friday to help investigate a dispute between railroads and the unions representing rail workers after contract negotiations came up short. The negotiations had been ongoing for more than two years, and thousands of rail workers had voted in internal union elections to go on strike if no action were taken by the Monday deadline.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 2 DAYS AGO