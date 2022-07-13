USPS family honors fallen colleague

Sixteen members of the United States Postal Service in Rice Lake congregated Monday to walk or drive mail trucks to the visitation of a carrier who died on the job on July 3.

The mail truck driver Tamitha “Tami” Langland, 43, was driving and hit a bridge near the intersection of 18½ Avenue and 25½ Street, according to the police log.

Although Langland had only worked as a postal carrier for five months, her colleagues wanted to express their condolences to the family as a group. They met at the post office on Eau Claire Street and walked or drove across Main Street to Appleyard’s Home for Funerals as rain threatened to fall.

“We are deeply saddened at the loss of one of the members of our family,” said Melissa Pingel, Rice Lake’s postmaster. “We are supportive of one another, and when something happens to one it happens to all of us.”

According to Langland’s obituary, she was a 1997 graduate of Rice Lake High School and had started a business called Melody’s Merry Designs with Melody Roberge. She was survived by her father and stepmother, Llewellyn “Jack” and Sally Langland. Her mother, Gloria Langland, preceded her in death.

The visitation was held at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals on Monday and a Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Cameron. She was laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery in Hertel.

This article has been corrected to correct name misspellings.