NASCAR driver Austin Dillon has a reality series on the USA Network called Austin Dillion's Life in the Fastlane, and the show takes a look at his life on and off the track. Dillon stars in the series along with his best friend and pit crew member Paul Swan, his wife Whitney Dillon and Swan's wife Mariel Swan. One of the things that stand out in Austin Dillon's Life in the Fastlane is the friendship between Whitney Dillon and Mariel Swan which dates back to the days when they were cheerleaders for the Tennessee Titans. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Dillon and Swan to talk about becoming best friends.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO