A funeral service for 95-year old Mary E. (Graber) Schrock will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday July 20, 2022 at the Fairview Mennonite Church in rural Kalona. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Powell Funeral Homes website and Facebook page. Burial will be in Sheron Bethel Cemetery Wednesday Morning at 9:45am. Visitation will Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 1-4 then 6-8 PM at the Fairview Mennonite Church. A memorial fund has been established for Iowa City Hospice. Yoder Powell Funeral home is caring for Mary and her Family. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.

KALONA, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO