John Calipari and several ‘Cats are crusading across the state in their Kroger Tour Of Kentucky, where they have and plan to hit a number of the supermarket’s location across the Bluegrass in an effort raise some money, as well as offer fans throughout the state an opportunity to meet Coach Cal and several players. Including National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, who is shaking hands and holding babies at every stop.

