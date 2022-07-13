ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, WI

LCO Tribe celebrates 50th Honor the Earth Pow Wow

By Terrell Boettcher News Editor
Sawyer County Record
Sawyer County Record
 4 days ago
Women fancy shawl dancers participate in an Honor the Earth Pow Wow several years ago. File photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe will host their 50th annual Honor the Earth Pow Wow and Homecoming Celebration this Friday through Sunday at the Honor the Earth Pow Wow grounds on Trepania Road, nine miles southeast of Hayward.

One of the largest traditional pow wows in the Midwest, the weekend includes four grand entries with up to 600 dancers per session, honoring and memorial, ceremonies, drum and dance contests and tribal craft and food vendors.

Sawyer County Record

Sawyer County Record

Hayward, WI
ABOUT

The Sawyer County Record is a weekly newspaper based in Hayward, Wisconsin.

 https://www.sawyercountyrecord.net

