Dolores DeNasha honored as 2022 Anishinaabekwe

After a competitive on-line voting process, Delores Mae DeNasha has been named 2022 Anishinaabekwe for this year’s Honor the Earth Pow Wow and Homecoming Celebration.

Delores Mae DeNasha (Eagle Clan) was boren May 4, 1930, in the old village of Pahquahwong (where the river is wide), also known as Post, which was flooded as a result of impoundment. As much of it as possible was relocated and named New Post. The former site of Pahquahwong, now underwater, is today known as Mooshkadoojigan, or “place that was flooded.”

DeNasha attended a one-room schoolhouse from grades one through eight in New Post. She remembers a teacher from the Town of Hunter, Tom Reed. Later, she attended school in Hayward, Alverno College, Mount Senario College and the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe Community College.

Delores DeNasha is the daughter of Frank DeNasha (Eagle Clan) and Frances Naviosh and is related to the late Edward Benton-Benai, Bawdwaywidun. She lives in the Blueberry Lake-Sandy Point communities of the reservation.

Her children include Juanita Palkovics, Mike DeNasha, Arlene DeBrot, Frank Moose, Rose Wilson, José Valentin, Jim Valentin. She has 17 grandchildren.

After living in Chicago, she decided to move back to the Hayward area to raise her children and began working in the administrative department of the newly-formed LCO Ojibwe School system. From there, she moved on to the LCO Tribal Enrollment Department and has been in charge of tribal enrollment for the past 37 years.

At age 92, Delores still finds her job rewarding and says that she wouldn’t know what to do with herself if she retired.

Delores likes to go to Bingo, casino, church and, of course, work. She has been a Board of Regents member at the LCO Ojibwe College, founding director of the LCO Federal Credit Union and has been with the LCO Ojibwe School system from the beginning.

She continues to provide exemplary service to the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe through her wisdom, her good moral character and her understanding of the Ojibwe culture.

The Honor the Earth Pow Wow Committee invites you to attend the Anishinaabekwe Honoring Ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16.