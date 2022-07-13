ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, WI

School board seeks to clarify dress code

By By Terrell Boettcher
Sawyer County Record
Sawyer County Record
 4 days ago

At their July 5 special meeting, Hayward school board members discussed clarifying student dress code for the coming year, but postponed any actions until a later meeting.

Board members said that during the past school year there were a lot of inconsistencies in dress code enforcement. The biggest issues arise from hats, cell phones, belly shirts and short shorts.

The board directed Supt. Craig Olson to survey parents and guardians for their thoughts on dress code requirements. The survey questions will be approved by the Policy Committee prior to sending them out to parents.

Olson reported that members of the school district facilities design team would tour St. Croix Falls and Hudson schools on July 11. The leadership design team will meet again on July 13 and 27. They will hold a task force and community meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at the high school to present designs developed to date in response to the April 5 referendum results.

Supt. Craig Olson reported that 390 students attended Canes Camp summer school in June, including 162 at the primary school, 152 at the intermediate school, 52 at the middle school and 24 at the high school. Of these, 167 students were transported by bus.

“We had a lot of great comments from parents and faculty,” Olson said. “It was exciting to see a lot of students taking enrichment classes.”

The facilities committee discussed improving parking for spectators at the girls softball fields. Spectators now park at the high school, which necessitates a long walk to the fields, or they enter the area via a driveway from the middle school lot to a grassy area near the fields. Buildings and grounds director Duane Bemis and Olson will look at options.

In personnel actions, the board approved the resignations of Jon Weber as varsity boys soccer coach and of David Dispensa as high special education teacher.

The board voted to hire Janell Rogers as high school custodian.

ABOUT

The Sawyer County Record is a weekly newspaper based in Hayward, Wisconsin. Hayward is the county seat for Sawyer County, located amidst the lake and forest country of northwestern Wisconsin. The Record has been published continuously since 1895. The Record is Sawyer County’s leading source for news, advertising and information for visitors to this popular tourist and second-home destination. The Record is also the publisher of Visitor magazine, which is an informational and entertaining magazine which caters to visitors to the region and locals. The Visitor has been published since 1965. Another companion piece to the Record is the Four Seasons Shopper, which offers total market coverage, delivered on Saturdays. The Record maintains a website which is the primary source for breaking news and information in Sawyer County, at www.sawyercountyrecord.net. The site is also part of a news gateway for northwestern Wisconsin through the Record’s parent company, APG Media of Wisconsin, offering connections to news sites for Rice Lake, Ashland, Spooner and Price County. You can also visit us on Facebook, and subscribe to our Twitter feed.

 https://www.sawyercountyrecord.net

