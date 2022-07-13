ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyer County, WI

Hwy. 27 segment to close for culvert replacement

Culvert replacement project to close segment of Hwy. 27 in Sawyer County

Maintenance crews from the Sawyer County Highway Department plan to replace a culvert on State Hwy. 27 between its junction with Hwy. 77 west of Smith Lake and County Road T.

Hayward, WI
