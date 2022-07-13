Hwy. 27 segment to close for culvert replacement

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Northwest Wisconsin Graziers Network, Shell Lake Upper Yellow River farmer led watershed council and UW-Madison Extension invite you to our July pasture walk of the 2022 grazing season. Hosts Dave & Veronica Fogerty operate a grass based Black Creek Bison Ranch with about 200 acres west of Spooner on Rolling Green Road. Come see the wide variety of test plots of alternative and emergency forages such as Teff grass, Sorghum/Sudan, Pearl millet, and Crab grass, cover crops, forage analysis tools, and forage production evaluations These and other topics will be discussed as well as answering any questions from pasture walk participants.
