A growing number of states have either decriminalized all illicit drugs or are at least discussing it. Include Massachusetts in that group. The Boston Herald reported the Massachusetts Legislature's Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use, and Recovery "unceremoniously reported favorably" on S.1277 and H.2119, a pair of bills filed last year known as "An Act relative to harm reduction and racial equality." According to Trackbill.com, the bills have been sent to the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing for further study.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO