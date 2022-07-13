ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dialectica Launches B2B Surveys Service in the Americas to Meet Demand for Real-Time, Informed Decision Making

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--

Dialectica, an information services company with offices in Montreal and Vancouver among other international locations, today announces the launch of B2B Surveys , a new service that enhances its comprehensive portfolio of bespoke insights services. B2B Surveys enables business and investment professionals – including the world’s leading consulting, hedge fund, and private equity firms – to gather proprietary quantitative insights using research methods that have historically been limited to the world of B2C insights. The solution is created to address client and external demand requests for a bespoke survey offering that matches Dialectica’s expert interview service.

B2B Surveys is a new service from Dialectica that enables business and investment professionals – including the world’s leading consulting, hedge fund, and private equity firms – to gather proprietary quantitative insights using research methods that have historically been limited to the world of B2C insights. The new offering includes survey design advisory, programming of the survey, custom recruitment of expert respondents, and visualization of survey outputs. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At a time when the appetite for validated and trusted business insights and market data is soaring worldwide, businesses and investment professionals are looking for innovative ways to access primary research and real-time information to inform business decisions and evaluate billion-dollar investment opportunities,” says Fred Corkett, Managing Director and Co-founder at Dialectica and lead for the company’s innovation unit. “We’ve architected Dialectica’s B2B Surveys service to ensure research datasets are truly representative of the niche markets of interest to our clients, along with the assurance that survey responses are from vetted B2B experts. Helping our clients make smarter, better, and faster decisions is our team’s passion and this new service is built with their needs in mind.”

Dialectica’s B2B Surveys is a one-stop-shop offering that includes survey design advisory, programming of the survey, custom recruitment of expert respondents, and visualization of survey outputs. The service provides transparency in survey respondent identity and generates high-speed insights to meet tight M&A deal- and decision-making timetables.

“We are rapidly scaling our operations in the Americas and expanding our product portfolio to meet client demand for fast access to real-time data and information to inform critical business decisions,” said Roula Zaarour, Managing Director, Americas at Dialectica. “B2B Surveys strengthens our positioning in the market by supporting clients who need to gather survey insights and make evidence-based decisions within niche B2B markets. At the same time, we’ll continue investing in our most important asset, our talent, as well as our research excellence capabilities, robust compliance framework, and cutting-edge technology - things that put us on the path to becoming a global leader in the information services industry.” Zaarour was recently appointed Dialectica’s Managing Director for the Americas and is responsible for leading the company in this region as it scales its business and prepares to double its workforce. Dialectica, which is headquartered in the UK and leads its Americas operations from Montreal, has grown from a team of 100 to more than 750 employees across Europe and the Americas in just three years.

Dialectica’s Client Service team follows an agile research-first approach. By rapidly iterating its expert search based on a deep understanding of client projects, its employees are focused on sourcing the most relevant insights from hard-to-find experts from any global industry. With a vision to shape better business decision-making worldwide, Dialectica partners with the world’s leading investment and consulting firms, as well as the largest corporations, helping them to collect real-time information and market insights from industry experts across markets, industries, and regions. The company counts hundreds of success stories across numerous markets, from commercial drones, biotechnology, and medical imaging to agriculture, grocery retail, and many more.

Dialectica has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe in 2022 and 2021 by the Financial Times and Statista. In 2021, Dialectica grew by 100% and was named a Best Workplace in Europe for its continued commitment to investing in its employees’ development and fostering a culture of trust and open communication. By 2025, Dialectica aims to reach the milestone of 1,200 team members across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Using innovative technologies, the company will continue to expand its commercial ventures and develop more information services products in the next three to five years.

About Dialectica

Founded in 2015, Dialectica is an information services company with the vision to shape better decision-making worldwide. Dialectica provides its clients with real-time information and insights on an industry or a company, its competitors, and its customers, among others. Private equity firms and large consultancy firms around the world use the knowledge provided by Dialectica to assess potential investment opportunities and make informed decisions on deals worth millions. For additional information, visit dialecticanet.com.

