Bobbie, the American-Founded, European-Style Organic Infant Formula, Launches Exclusively in Target Stores Nationwide

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AuIoC_0gdyTWjv00

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--

Bobbie, the American-founded, European-style USDA Organic infant formula, today announced it is launching exclusively at Target. Just 18 months after launching as the first direct-to-consumer infant formula brand, Bobbie will be available at the majority of Target stores across the country and on Target.com within the next several weeks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005365/en/

Bobbie Launches Exclusively at Target Stores Nationwide (Photo: Business Wire)

As an American-founded infant formula, Bobbie is USDA Organic, made with Organic Valley grass-fed milk, sourced from pasture-raised cows across 45 small, family-owned American farms that prioritize quality and sustainability. Bobbie prioritizes rigorous quality standards and unprecedented clean-certification as the first-ever infant formula to receive both the Clean Label Project Purity Award and certification as a Pesticide-Free product.

“As a mom first and a CEO second, I know firsthand there has never been a more critical time to get more infant formula on shelves,” said Laura Modi, CEO and Co-Founder of Bobbie, and mom of three. “Introducing a completely differentiated Organic infant formula into the market is the near and long-term solution American families need and deserve. There’s nothing more important than making sure our babies are fed and nourished.”

Bobbie represents a new generation of formula that American parents have been demanding, holding itself to the highest standards while bringing peace of mind to U.S. families. As the infant formula shortage continues, Bobbie is proud to expand accessibility to shelves across the country, providing parents with an America-manufactured, organic European-style recipe. Bobbie’s new availability in Target is a thoughtful, long-term solution to the need for increased market diversification and high quality options in the U.S. infant formula industry.

Bobbie launched in January 2021, selling 4x greater than forecasted in its first year, making it the fastest-growing infant formula in the U.S. since the 1980s. Bobbie is also available at www.hibobbie.com. Today, Bobbie’s subscription customer base is over 70,000, serving families in every state across the country; and since 2021, over 100,000 babies have relied on Bobbie for their essential daily nutrition. Bobbie is eager to nourish even more babies while continuing to build a parenting culture of confidence, not comparison, that supports all feeding journeys.

Offering a European-style, USDA Organic option that meets FDA requirements to retail shelves brings Bobbie back to its origin story with a new channel of discovery. Co-Founder and CEO Laura Modi was first inspired to start Bobbie after the birth of her first child when she found herself standing in the aisle of a store, holding a screaming infant, and fighting fever and chills brought on by mastitis. Disappointed with all the options before her, she was struck with a mother’s intuition that there had to be a better option – and so Bobbie was born. Now officially on shelves in Target stores across the country, direct-to-consumer subscription sales will continue to serve as the foundation of the business, but the brand is excited to reach more customers in their local neighborhoods, in-aisle. Bobbie has come full circle.

Bobbie will be available in the majority of Target stores across the country and on Target.com beginning in July. Available in two sizes, featuring the original 14.1 oz can for $25.99 and a new 23.9 oz can for $41.99.

About Bobbie

Bobbie is a USDA Organic Infant Formula company that exists to build a parenting culture of confidence, not comparison, where every parent is supported in the feeding choice that is right for them and their baby. Bobbie launched in 2021 as the first direct-to-consumer, subscription-based infant formula in the U.S. Founded by Laura Modi and Sarah Hardy, Bobbie is the only mom-founded and led infant formula in the country and the fastest growing infant formula to enter the U.S. market since the 1980s. Bobbie’s recipe is modeled after breast milk and designed to meet the most recent EU nutritional standards for critical ingredients like DHA and iron, while also complying with all FDA nutritional standards for infant formula. Bobbie is focused on providing a purposefully sourced, USDA Organic infant formula with Organic Valley milk from pasture raised cows. It was the first-ever infant formula to receive the Clean Label Project Purity Award and certification as a Pesticide-Free Product. Bobbie was founded in 2018, is based in San Francisco, and is venture backed. For more information on Bobbie, visit www.hibobbie.com, and follow Bobbie on Instagram @bobbie. Press inquiries: press@hibobbie.com

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005365/en/

Press inquiries:press@hibobbie.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL FAMILY ENTREPRENEUR CONSUMER ONLINE RETAIL CONVENIENCE STORE DEPARTMENT STORES PARENTING CHILDREN BABY/MATERNITY SPECIALTY WOMEN FOOD/BEVERAGE ORGANIC FOOD

SOURCE: Bobbie

PUB: 07/13/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 07/13/2022 07:02 AM

Comments / 0

