Dedrone Closes $30 Million Series C-1 Financing

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--

Dedrone, the market leader in smart airspace security, today announced it has closed $30 million in an oversubscribed Series C-1 financing round. Led by public safety technology company Axon, this latest funding comes on the heels of the company’s $30.5 million Series C in December 2021. Aqton Partners, Menlo Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Target Partners and individual Silicon Valley entrepreneurs also participated in the round. Dedrone delivers a true Command and Control solution for all Counter-Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) and will use the funding to continue to grow its team globally, including a second office in California, while also expanding its unique multi-sensor fusion airspace security solution. As part of its growth strategy, Dedrone is committed to engaging the engineering expertise of Silicon Valley to solve critical, national security issues.

“As more and more drones enter the skies, maintaining airspace security has become a vital function of national and local governments, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, public venues and much more. This fact is illustrated by the White House’s recent Domestic Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems National Action Plan to protect against nefarious drone activity,” said Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO of Dedrone. “This need to better secure airspace has been a driving factor in Dedrone’s exponential growth in 2022; we are on track to double our revenue projections for the year and triple new hires in the US, including building a focused engineering team in California. Now is the time to ensure we continue to deliver the most robust, accurate and technologically advanced airspace security solution to our customers around the world.”

Dedrone detects, identifies, locates, analyzes and mitigates nearly 300 different drone types across more than 65 different manufacturers. Its flexible solution, which can operate cloud-based or on-prem/air-gapped, includes comprehensive AI/ML-based detection capabilities, fusion tracker software, sensors, mitigation functionality and advanced analytics. Dedrone recently launched its mobile solution, DedroneRapidResponse, which can be deployed in under 30 minutes to ensure uninterrupted airspace protection of outdoor events within a five-kilometer radius.

“Dedrone has long been a market leader and, over the last six months, commercial demand has accelerated to unprecedented levels,” said Venky Ganesan, partner at Menlo Ventures. “Dedrone continues to deliver the kind of airspace security solutions that are most needed around the world today, which is why we continue to be a proud investor.”

Dedrone works across 36 countries including four of the G-7 nation governments; nine U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of Defense; more than 75 critical infrastructure sites; 20+ airports; and 50 correctional facilities worldwide. The company actively provides drone detection services for some of the most high-profile events around the world, and works closely with more than 35 law enforcement agencies.

“Dedrone is accelerating the path towards making the world safer from unauthorized and malicious drones,” said Henrik Kühl, SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development at Axon. “We performed extensive due diligence to evaluate multiple companies in this space. We were impressed by Dedrone’s technology, team and commercial traction.”

About Dedrone

Dedrone is the market leader in smart airspace security. Dedrone’s counter-drone system is trusted by hundreds of commercial, government and military customers globally to protect against unauthorized drones. With flexibility to host on-premise or in the cloud via Dedrone’s Airspace Security-as-a-Service (ASaaS), Dedrone customers can detect, identify, locate, analyze, and mitigate unauthorized drone threats. Established in 2014, Dedrone has offices in San Francisco, the Washington, D.C.-area, Columbus, Ohio, London, Germany and a second location soon in California. For more information about Dedrone and to reach our airspace security experts, visit dedrone.com and follow @ Dedrone on Twitter, Vimeo, and LinkedIn.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

