Crews battle fully-involved Dayton garage fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were working to put out a garage fire in Dayton on Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call came in for the fire around 6:30 a.m. at 900 Vernon Dr.

Police reported the home was vacant at the time of the fire and that it is fully involved. Images show that the garage is fully collapsed.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

(WDTN Photo/Spencer Neuman)

(WDTN Photo/Spencer Neuman)

