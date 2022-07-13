Wallbox Partners With Svea Solar in Europe to Integrate Solar and EV Charging

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of charging and energy management solutions for electric vehicles worldwide, and Svea Solar, one of Europe’s fastest growing cleantech companies and Sweden’s largest solar energy company, announce a new partnership. Wallbox will be the main EV-charging solution for Svea Solar’s consumer offer in Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Spain.

Svea Solar is a partner to IKEA in four European markets, offering solar systems to residential customers. As a result of the new partnership, Wallbox products will be sold alongside Svea Solar’s solar offering to complement users’ home energy ecosystem and empower more people to switch to electric vehicles more easily.

Wallbox’s AC chargers all come standard with Eco–Smart, the company’s energy management software which allows users who have a PV-installation in their home to charge their EV with self-produced sustainable energy. Through the Wallbox app users can choose to charge their EV with 100% green energy from their home PV installation, or blend excess solar with grid power.

“With the drastic increase in energy prices we see a big interest among our customers to become more self-sufficient through clean energy sources. Through this partnership we will be able to offer our customers a smart solution where the car is charged at the right time, when consumption in the house is low and the sun is shining. Combined with our ecosystem of solar panels, batteries and renewable energy contracts, our consumers can drastically decrease their expenses and increase the amount of clean energy”, says Erik Martinson at Svea Solar.

“We are pleased to launch this new partnership with another innovation-driven company such as Svea Solar and help drive the transition to more sustainable energy and electric car use in the market. Working with Svea Solar will open doors to new consumer projects on an international level,” says Masud Rabbani, Chief Business Officer of Wallbox.

With the partnership between Svea Solar and Wallbox, consumers are now given the opportunity to better control how they charge their electric vehicles and provides good opportunities to motivate more people to make their day to day lives greener. Switching to solar and EV simultaneously not only saves users in terms of lifetime costs, it accelerates the reduction of their climate footprint and reduces building pressure on the electricity grid.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 100 countries. Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox’s mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs approximately 1,000 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

About Svea Solar

Svea Solar is one of Europe’s fastest-growing cleantech companies. Starting in 2014 Svea Solar now has operations in five markets in Europe with over 900 employees. Svea Solar offers a powerful solution for sustainable living with solar panel systems, batteries, electric car chargers, fossil-free electricity contracts, and a platform enabling customers to produce, consume and sell their power. In addition, Svea Solar develops large-scale energy production. Svea Solar aims for a world where everyone can be self-sufficient in clean energy. Svea Solar has operations in Sweden, Germany, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands. For more information: https://sveasolar.com/

