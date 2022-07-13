Labcorp Launches New Test to Identify and Confirm Neurodegenerative Disease

BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced the launch of the first widely accessible test that provides direct evidence of neurodegeneration and neuronal injury. The new Neurofilament Light Chain (NfL) blood test will allow doctors to identify and verify signs of neurodegenerative disease, enabling physicians to provide a more effective and efficient path to diagnosis and treatment for patients. Elevated NfL levels signal neuronal injury, whether from diseases like multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, or from brain injury, such as with concussion.

“NfL is a simple, objective blood test that provides direct evidence of neuronal damage,” said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and President, Labcorp Diagnostics. “In making this test widely available, Labcorp is supporting neurologists with a tool they’ve been asking for that enables faster diagnoses, better treatment decisions and improved patient care. It’s a major step forward in the monitoring and identification of patients with neuronal injury due to disease or trauma.”

Neurological disease presents in many forms, and today, confirmation of disease is often complex and challenging. When neurons are damaged, proteins called neurofilaments are released and are detectable in blood. One of three main neurofilament types, NfL has been the most widely studied in research settings, but a reliable NfL test has not been widely available for patient care. Broad availability to physicians as part of their diagnostic toolbox is expected to provide significant benefits in supporting more effective diagnosis and treatment of many disorders.

“Importantly, NfL isn’t specific to one disease, but it is highly specific to neuronal damage from a wide variety of causes, from Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis to concussion and physical injury. This test will be impactful in helping many patients,” said Dr. Joseph Volpe, neurology business segment and discipline director at Labcorp. “Serial use of NfL testing can help doctors to follow trends that indicate the effectiveness of medicines or therapies, or whether there is continued injury or disease progression.”

The new NfL test is performed from a standard blood collection that can be done at a hospital, physician’s office or at any of Labcorp’s nearly 2,000 patient service centers. Launch and availability of the test demonstrates Labcorp’s commitment to neurology and to improving the health and lives of the millions afflicted by neurodegenerative and related diseases.

Health care providers will be able to order the test beginning today. More information on the NfL test is available at www.labcorp.com/nfl.

