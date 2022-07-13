Extreme Headlines Connectivity at World’s Largest Music and Motocross Event

LICHTENVOORDE, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--

ZWARTE CROSS FESTIVAL — Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced it will play a significant role in powering the wired and wireless connectivity for the world-famous music, arts and motocross festival, Zwarte Cross, taking place from July 14 th -17 th 2022 in the Netherlands. The event features more than 250 bands and 34 stages spread across 165 hectares, making it the largest motocross event in the world.

Extreme is working alongside Indicium B.V. and Palo Alto Networks to deliver a highly secure, highly connected experience for both festival organizers and attendees. Extreme’s Wi-Fi 6 access points will provide high-bandwidth connectivity to applications and services, including the 2022 Zwarte Cross festival app. Event organizers will manage the entire network through ExtremeCloud™ IQ, making it simple to proactively pinpoint and troubleshoot network issues. Additionally, using ExtremeAnalytics ™, Zwarte Cross will gain better insights into operational efficiencies and attendee preferences, which will help to better customize and improve the festival experience.

Extreme Fabric Connect™, Fabric Attach and ExtremeControl™ will allow the operational teams at the festival to securely connect all of their staff, IoT devices and services. Fabric Connect provides a scalable, resilient network to deploy and operate the 100 IP surveillance cameras across the festival.

Ronnie Degen, Co-founder at Feestfabriek AKG BV at Zwarte Cross

“The network is the invisible headline act of the Zwarte Cross festival – it has to perform in order to provide an optimal experience for our attendees, performers and staff. Festival attendees expect fluid Wi-Fi to capture, share and engage content while at our event. Our IT staff needs to feel confident that the network is secure, functional and that they have real-time visibility into performance. That is why we chose Extreme, Palo Alto and Indicium B.V to partner with us to ensure this event was equipped in a way that made the experience engaging, secure and memorable.”

Patrick DeJong, SE Manager, Palo Alto Networks Netherlands

“Zwarte Cross is one of the most unique festivals in the world, combining music, sport and theatre. We’ve partnered with Extreme to ensure secure wired and wireless connectivity across the entire festival. With more than 220,000 visitors expected over the several days, it’s critical that both festivalgoers and organizers can embrace technology with confidence without concern of breaches and other security issues.”

Henk Bretveld, BENELUX Country Manager at Extreme Networks

“Zwarte Cross is one of the most dynamic events of the year, and because of the magnitude of the event and the number of attendees, connectivity and network performance are paramount to the overall experience. Extreme excels at providing consistent, scalable and secure experiences in high density environments. We’re working closely with the tech team at Zwarte Cross to ensure that we are pushing the boundaries of what is possible, looking at new ways to leverage the network to improve the fan experience and making it easy to access and act upon analytics to optimize operations.”

Hans Nolen, Director at Indicium B.V.

“As one of the world’s leading festivals, Zwarte Cross is always looking to improve experiences. Indicium B.V., Extreme Networks and Zwarte Cross have worked closely to improve networking across the festival for the past seven years, and thanks to the new implementations, 2022 is set to be the most advanced event so far.”

Extreme Networks, Inc. ( EXTR ) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme’s website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

