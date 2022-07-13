Discover new routes with the Edge Explore 2 series from Garmin

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--

Garmin ® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the Edge ® Explore 2 and Edge Explore 2 Power Mount Bundle , dependable and easy-to-use GPS cycling navigators that will guide riders through their next adventure. Featuring up to 16 hours of battery life in demanding use and up to 24 hours in battery saver mode, the Edge Explore 2 series is preloaded with intuitive, high-contrast Garmin cycle maps so riders can view popular roads and trails, high-traffic areas and searchable points of interest – all from a 3-inch touchscreen that is responsive and easy to read in all riding conditions. What’s more, the new Edge Power Mount, included with the Edge Explore 2 Power, lets eBike riders constantly power their Edge, so they can capture every eBike ride from start to finish. 1

“Whether you’re a casual bike rider, eBike rider or anything in between, the Edge Explore 2 series is ready for wherever the journey takes you,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Simple to set up and ready to use right out of the box, these GPS cycling navigators boast high-contrast maps and new eBike features, making them the perfect companion for your next escape.”

eBike compatible

eBike riders using their compatible eBike 2 and Edge Explore 2 will see a dedicated eBike status screen showing battery life and also receive navigation guidance and alerts based on battery status, assist level and the preplanned course. Plus, the new Edge Power Mount – included with the Edge Explore 2 Power Mount Bundle – lets riders constantly charge their cycling computer 3 with their compatible bike 1 so they can stay focused on their adventure ( eBikes require a separate cable ).

Maps, routes and more

No matter where the next adventure leads, the Edge Explore 2 series will help keep riders on track.

Preloaded ride profiles, including road, off-road and indoor are ready to use right out of the box.

Ride like a local with high-contrast, ride-type-specific maps that use Trendline™ popularity routing based on billions of miles of ride data that other users have uploaded to Garmin Connect™. Riders can view popular roads and trails, high-traffic areas to avoid and searchable points of interest right on their Edge.

Create courses through the Garmin Connect smart device app, Strava, Komoot and more and quickly sync them to the Edge.

Turn-by-turn navigation and alerts notify riders of upcoming turns.

Pause route guidance and off-course notifications to explore beyond the beaten path. Route guidance can be turned back on at any time to get back to the original route or starting point.

ClimbPro lets riders see the remaining ascent and grade for each climb when following a course and review their performance on the climbs post-ride right from the bike computer or in Garmin Connect.

Safety and tracking

Featuring innovative safety and tracking features, the Edge Explore 2 series will help give riders extra peace of mind while they’re out exploring. When paired with a compatible smartphone, GroupTrack and group messaging let cyclists and their riding companions – who are also using compatible Garmin devices – keep an eye on each other and stay in touch, even when they fall out of sight. What’s more, if an incident is detected during a ride, the Edge Explore 2 series will automatically send a message with the cyclist’s location to preselected emergency contacts. For added confidence while riding, the Edge Explore 2 series is compatible with the Varia™ line of cycling awareness devices, including the new Varia RCT715 rearview radar with camera and tail light (sold separately), so cyclists can see, be seen and continuously capture video footage during their ride. If a cyclist stops to grab a bite to eat or take in the view, the PIN-protected bike alarm will notify them on their paired smartphone if their bike has been moved.

Stay connected

The Edge Explore 2 series gives cyclists the freedom to stow their smartphone and enjoy the ride. When paired with a smartphone, text messages and alerts will appear right on the Edge. Following a ride, the Edge Explore 2 series automatically syncs activities to the Garmin Connect app, making it easy for cyclists to view all of their stats in one place. Cyclists can even customize their device by downloading free data fields, apps and widgets from the Connect IQ™ store.

Available now, the Edge Explore 2 has a suggested retail price of $299.99. The Edge Explore 2 Power Mount Bundle, with included Edge Power Mount, has a suggested retail price of $399.99. The Edge Power Mount can also be purchased separately for $129.99.

1 Power mount compatible with Cannondale SmartSense-ready bikes. Additional cable (sold separately) is required for compatible SHIMANO and Bosch systems.

2 Routing function requires ANT+ LEV compatible eBike.

3 Compatible Edge bike computers include: Edge Explore 2 series, Edge 1040 series, Edge 1030, Edge 830 and Edge 530.

