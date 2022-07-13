ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tebra Names Kevin Marasco as Chief Marketing Officer

 4 days ago
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--

Tebra, the digital backbone for independent healthcare practices, announced that Kevin Marasco has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Kevin will lead the marketing team and report directly to CEO Dan Rodrigues. As CMO, he will lead all aspects of the organization’s marketing programs, while Tebra continues in its mission to deliver a complete technology platform purpose-built to meet the needs of independent practices and expand access to care for patients everywhere.

Tebra Names Kevin Marasco as Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to welcome Kevin to Tebra,” Dan Rodrigues, CEO of Tebra, said. “Our organization has doubled over the past year through the merger of Kareo and PatientPop, and Kevin’s vast experience will help continue to drive awareness and growth of our combined offering to the market.”

Marasco brings over two decades of high-growth marketing leadership experience. Most recently he served as CMO at Zenefits where he led a major go-to-market transformation. This included a company rebranding and repositioning, a shift to organic marketing channels, and launch of a product-led growth motion. Previously, he served as CMO at HireVue where he helped the company define a new category and grow from 10% to more than 40% market share, while increasing revenue by over 4,000%. Prior to that, he held senior marketing positions at Taleo (acquired by Oracle) and Vurv Technology.

“Healthcare is one of the last multi-trillion-dollar industries to be digitally transformed and it’s ripe for consumerization. Tebra’s mission is clear and necessary as patients demand a more modern and convenient experience. I’m honored to join the company at an opportunistic time for the industry,” Kevin Marasco said. “My vision is that Tebra continues to be known as a market leader for the incredible service and technology we provide to independent providers, and the company is the best place for practices and patients to connect and thrive.”

Tebra provides independent healthcare practices with a complete operating system for practice success. Late last year, Kareo and PatientPop, cloud-based leaders in clinical, financial, and practice growth technology, joined forces to form Tebra to support the connected independent practice of the future and modernize patient care. The combined offering includes modern websites, messaging and scheduling, telehealth, EHR, care delivery, practice management, billing, payments, and analytics. Tebra supports over 100,000 providers who are delivering modernized care to more than 90 million patients in the U.S.

Last week, Tebra secured more than $72 million at over $1 billion valuation to expand its digital healthcare technology platform. Led by Golub Capital, this capital infusion will accelerate Tebra’s merger plans including growing market share, expanding the combined product line, and advancing the new brand in the market.

About Tebra

In 2021, with a combined mission to unlock better healthcare, Kareo and PatientPop joined forces to form Tebra — the operating system for the connected practice of the future. With an all-in-one, purpose-built platform to drive practice success and modernize every step of the patient journey, Tebra provides digital tools and support to attract new patients, deliver modern care, get paid quickly, and operate efficiently. Tebra’s all-in-one platform includes a fully certified Electronic Health Record (EHR), scheduling, insurance billing, patient payments, telehealth, and more. To learn how Tebra is committed to improving the success and well-being of both patients and providers, visit www.tebra.com.

