Get more out of your training with the new HRM-Pro Plus from Garmin

Garmin ® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the HRM-Pro™ Plus, a premium heart rate strap that adds pace and distance data while continuing to provide athletes with real-time heart rate, running dynamics, dual transmission (ANT+ ® and BLE) and more. Now, during indoor track or treadmill sessions, the HRM-Pro Plus will transmit pace and distance data to a compatible Garmin smartwatch, giving athletes the running metrics they need to reach their performance goals.

“Athletes rely on our popular line of chest straps to provide accurate heart rate and performance data during any workout, and we are excited to bring new metrics to the HRM-Pro Plus,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “By tracking pace and distance during an indoor track or treadmill run, athletes have even more in-depth data to help them push their limits.”

Through ANT+ and BLUETOOTH ® Low Energy technology, the HRM-Pro Plus transmits accurate, real-time heart rate and performance data to Garmin smartwatches and Edge ® cycling computers, compatible fitness equipment, the Tacx ® Training app and more.

To help runners improve their form and receive running power on their compatible Garmin smartwatch, the HRM-Pro Plus captures running dynamics, including ground contact time, cadence, stride length and more. In the water, the HRM-Pro Plus includes store-and-forward functionality to store heart rate data during a swim. After a swim, the data is sent to a compatible smartwatch and displays alongside the other swimming metrics. When an athlete takes their smartwatch off to participate in activities like team sports, the HRM-Pro Plus will store steps, calories and intensity minutes, then sync that data with their smartwatch via the Garmin Connect™ mobile app and the TrueUp™ feature.

Accessible via a tool-free battery door, the replaceable coin cell battery lasts up to one year. The HRM-Pro Plus is available now and has a suggested retail price of $129.99.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, ANT+, Edge and Tacx are registered trademarks and HRM-Pro, Garmin Connect, TrueUp and Firstbeat Analytics are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license.

