The Johnson City Schools Bookworm Mobile is returning for another tour around Johnson City to continue to encourage summer reading. Next week, the Johnson City Schools Bookworm Mobile will set out for various locations across Johnson City. The van will provide students with the opportunity to pick a book to read and keep, as well as a chance to pick up a light snack that has been provided by the Bank of Tennessee and Johnson City Public Schools Foundation.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO