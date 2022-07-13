ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Man trying to break up argument shot, killed at gas station, police say

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDdjr_0gdyRzDI00
Deadly gas station shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a confrontation that ended in a deadly shooting at a Chevron gas station.

The shooting happened at the Chevron off Candler Road and Misty Waters Drive just after 2 a.m.

Police on the scene told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach the victim was killed trying to intervene in a couple’s argument.

Police said the victim saw a man and woman arguing at a car parked at gas pumps. The victim possibly saw the man hitting the woman.

Investigators said the man went to help but the other man shot him. The victim died at the scene.

The couple drove away in a white car. No other description is available at this time.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

DeKalb County gas station shooting leaves 1 injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Bullets whizzed feet away from the gas pump after someone shot at a car that was sitting by the pump in DeKalb County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 found bullet holes and shattered windows. The incident happened just...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Woman jumps out of car to escape ex-boyfriend police say kidnapped her from metro Atlanta Walmart

LOVEJOY, Ga. — A young woman from the Clayton County city of Lovejoy is safe after police say she was kidnapped from Walmart by her ex-boyfriend. Witnesses told Lovejoy police that 19-year-old Cameron Ja’Michael Hopkins approached a woman’s car with a gun at 6:15 p.m. at the Walmart on Tara Blvd. They say he then broke the window and dragged her out of the car and into his own before speeding off.
LOVEJOY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed during shootout near East Point venue, police say

EAST POINT, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in East Point. The police department said a woman was shot and killed in a shootout just before 2 a.m. on DeLowe Drive. The shooting happened near a venue called The Delowe Loft. Police have not released information about a...
EAST POINT, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

At least 1 killed, 1 injured in East Point shooting

EAST POINT, Ga. — At least one person was killed and another person was injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in East Point. It happened at a shopping center on Delowe Drive, near the intersection with Headland Drive. "Officers were informed that there was an altercation with several...
EAST POINT, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Gas Station#Chevron#Violent Crime#Channel 2 S#Cox Media Group
CBS 46

UPS driver shot during argument on Redan Road in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A UPS driver was shot after a verbal argument Friday evening in Stone Mountain. DeKalb County police say around 6:50 p.m., they were dispatched to reports of a person shot in the parking lot of a Food Depot in the 4100 block of Redan Road. When officers arrived, they found a UPS driver in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 men wanted for armed robbery, shooting man at Southlake Mall

MORROW, Ga. - Morrow police are searching for two gunmen in connection with a shootout and armed robbery at Southlake Mall. The gunmen approached a man in the mall food court around 7p.m. and robbed the victim of his car keys. The gunmen then fled to the parking lot and tried to hijack the victim's vehicle, but the victim's friend was inside the vehicle.
MORROW, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Fight at DeKalb County gas station ends with man shot to death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a shooter who killed a man outside a DeKalb County gas station early Wednesday morning. DeKalb County police say the shooting happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. at a Chevron gas station on the 2400 block of Candler Road. According to detectives, the...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Worksite robberies on the rise in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Tree removal crews say they are increasingly being targeted by armed robbers. The crews said thieves stormed worksites to steal expensive chain saws and other tools. “If you’re going to get shot or stabbed over a chain saw, or any other piece of equipment, that’s stupid.” said...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Hours-long SWAT standoff ends in Clayton County, man arrested, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An hours-long SWAT standoff is over after a situation with a barricaded gunman at a Clayton County apartment complex Thursday. The Clayton County Police Department said its narcotics division was conducting an investigation at 3:18 p.m. During the investigation, detectives saw a man carrying a gun. The suspect left the location and was followed to the area of Chateau Lane in Riverdale.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy