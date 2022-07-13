Man trying to break up argument shot, killed at gas station, police say

Deadly gas station shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a confrontation that ended in a deadly shooting at a Chevron gas station.

The shooting happened at the Chevron off Candler Road and Misty Waters Drive just after 2 a.m.

Police on the scene told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach the victim was killed trying to intervene in a couple’s argument.

Police said the victim saw a man and woman arguing at a car parked at gas pumps. The victim possibly saw the man hitting the woman.

Investigators said the man went to help but the other man shot him. The victim died at the scene.

The couple drove away in a white car. No other description is available at this time.

