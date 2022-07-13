ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD investigate death at McCurdy Apartments

By Audrey Walker, Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPr5x_0gdyPus500

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A large police presence was seen at the McCurdy Apartments in downtown Evansville on Wednesday while police investigated a death.

Police were called to the scene in the 100 block of SE 1 st Street around 5:15 Wednesday morning, followed by the coroner a short time later.

Widow of murdered firefighter arrested for perjury

Evansville Police have not confirmed many details, but have said they do not suspect foul play at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Driver arrested after hitting two homes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police said one person was arrested Sunday night after they ran a car into two homes and a telephone pole. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were sent to th the area of Franklin and Governor Street around 7:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found damage to two separate homes. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man arrested after high speed crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he caused a crash Saturday afternoon that left one person hospitalized. The Evansville Police Department arrested 29-year-old Dylan C. Anderson at the scene of the crash in the area of Bellemeade and Evans Avenue. Around 3:55 Saturday afternoon, dispatch reported that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man arrested with duffle bag of drugs and stolen gun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) arrested a man for having a large amount of drugs and a stolen handgun at the 300 block of South Green River Road on July 15 at 11:10 p.m. Police identified the man as 35 year-old Michael Jimenez. Detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force received a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Man tells police he has COVID, coughs in officer’s face

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A felony shoplifting investigation led to an assault-related arrest Friday in Muhlenberg County. The Central City Police Department says they were assisting other agencies in the investigation when they pulled over a Nissan. Police believed a man of interest was in the vehicle. After pulling over the Nissan, officers say […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Child found at Jasper’s McDonald’s; parents arrested for neglect

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) was called to the Southside McDonald’s on July 15 about 10:25 p.m. for a report of a child walking around the restaurant by himself. JPD investigated and determined the child belonged to Michael Brasell and Leandra McCormick. JPD obtained a search warrant for their residence according […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Child within “arm’s reach” of drugs in feces filled home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department made two arrests after they claim a child was found in a drug filled home with floors covered in feces. Police say they pulled over a motorcycle Friday after spotting it with no visible license plate. The rider, Nathan Dillon, reportedly had a suspended drivers license and was unable to provide proof of insurance. Dillion was detained and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Officers say they received a search warrant for Dillon’s home after the arrest.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement#Epd#The Mccurdy Apartments#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
14news.com

Pole and houses hit by car in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a house Sunday night in Evansville, after it was a reported a vehicle hit it, as well as a pole. The call came in around 7:20 p.m. from North Governor and East Franklin Street. It was reported it was a truck,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Child found alone outside; Jasper couple accused of neglect

Two people are facing neglect charges in Jasper, Indiana after police say a child was found alone outside. The Jasper Police Department says officers responded to an area of the city's south side around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night after someone called 911 to report a child walking around by themselves.
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fort Branch man accused of rape held on $50,000 cash bond

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Gibson County Prosecutor Micheal Cochren says Domenic Migliarese was charged after an investigation into his alleged crimes. Court records show a warrant for his arrest was issued on July 7. Several days later on July 11, he had a court appearance through video. He was held on a $50,000 cash […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
14news.com

Affidavit: Woman arrested after running from police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail after officers say she ran while trying to take her into custody. Officers say they were called to a probation facility in the 2000 block of Vogel Road. Officers were told 32-year-old Crystal Clark was being held there after failing...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Girl critically injured after overnight crash in Henderson

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities said an overnight crash left a girl hospitalized after she was thrown from the bed of a pickup truck. On Sunday morning around 4:36, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Green River Road and Tillman-Bethel Road. Deputies said […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Crews in Evansville and Henderson called to water rescue

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Rescue crews were called a water rescue Sunday. Henderson County Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:45 p.m. They say a car went too far into some water behind the Sinclair gas station near the Twin Bridges. Crews worked for nearly an hour to get...
HENDERSON, KY
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

31-year-old David Louis of Washington was arrested Friday by WPD and charged with Failure to Appear. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. The current jail population is 149.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

TJ Maxx Distribution Center evacuated after fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Emergency crews responded to a fire at the TJ Maxx Distribution Center on Sunday. The building is located off of Lynch Road in Evansville. Employees told Eyewitness News that one of the shredders in the front of the building caught fire. Employees said the building was evacuated and employees were offered […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Juveniles with previous charges taken into custody

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) sent two juveniles with a history of charges to a juvenile detention center. The charges were firearm related. OPD says on July 13 officers charged two juveniles following an investigation involving firearms. Police say the investigation began when officers got information from citizens regarding drug activity in […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy