EPD investigate death at McCurdy Apartments

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A large police presence was seen at the McCurdy Apartments in downtown Evansville on Wednesday while police investigated a death.

Police were called to the scene in the 100 block of SE 1 st Street around 5:15 Wednesday morning, followed by the coroner a short time later.

Evansville Police have not confirmed many details, but have said they do not suspect foul play at this time.

