Cheyenne, WY

Police blotter 7-13-22

Wyoming News
 4 days ago

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Aaron M. Casillas, 44, of Laramie for misdemeanor possession/use of a controlled substance at 10:35 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.

Anthony D. Christensen, 35, of Ames Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Stillwater Avenue.

Jessica L. Morris, 34, of Ames Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 6:59 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Stillwater Avenue.

Derrek D. McNally, 32, transient, for misdemeanor shoplifting (less than $100), on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear, and a warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 6:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.

Gregory G. Snyder, 60, transient, for misdemeanor open container violation at 6:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Capitol Avenue.

Philip G. Guilford, 50, of Maxwell Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:51 a.m. Saturday at Russell Avenue and East 19th Street.

Madelena R. Salazar, 28, of Edgewater Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (second in 10 years) at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Pioneer Avenue.

Benjamin C. Stephenson, 30, of Sun Valley Lane for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000), two felony counts of possession of cocaine, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury, misdemeanor fraud (using another’s credit card, less than $1,000) and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 1:13 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.

Glen D. Jernigan, 50, of Eastland Court for misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Uinta County for bond revocation at 11 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Southwest Drive.

Travis P. Garton, 39, of Missile Drive on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 5:50 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.

Eric R. MacDonald, 28, of Interstate 25 Service Road on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 10:23 a.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office.

Robert A. Yetsick II, 34 of Rogers Road on a felony warrant out of Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 6:10 a.m. Friday at Holmes Street and Wills Road.

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:

Bridget A. Copley, 58, of Whitney Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:42 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Oak Court.

Sabrina A. Logan, 28, of Gordon Road for misdemeanor driving under suspension (subsequent violations), no liability insurance and no registration at 5:39 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Avenue C.

Andrew M. Hansen, 18, of Drew Court for misdemeanor assault (battery) and underage consumption of alcohol at 4:35 p.m. Saturday at his residence.

Johnathan M. Birt, 37, of Fire Rock Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 4:03 a.m. Saturday at his residence.

Mark B. Lohman Jr., 37, transient, for felony possession of methamphetamine, a felony warrant out of Fort Morgan, Colorado, and a misdemeanor warrant out of Laramie County for failure to appear at 6:51 p.m. Friday at Persons Road and North Avenue C-4.

Armondo D. Butler, 33, of Potomac Street on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:45 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.

William M. Magill, 47, of East Mule Trail for misdemeanor domestic assault at 12:46 p.m. Friday at his residence.

Jeramie V. Lewis, 36, of Montalto Drive for felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine at 2:18 p.m. June 29 at Westland Road and Missile Drive.

Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:

Leo F. Dusenberry, 38, of Cole Road on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 11:22 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 4 on Wyoming Highway 210.

Carlos R. Padilla, 39, of Brighton, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), speeding (98 miles per hour in a 75 mph zone), failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving without a valid license at 11:18 p.m. Friday at mile marker 5 on northbound Interstate 25.

Wyoming News

