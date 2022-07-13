Cheyenne teen pleads guilty to second-degree murder

CHEYENNE – A teenager has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, in Laramie County District Court. He had been accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy last July.

Raymond M. Sanchez, 17, of Cheyenne was originally charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Second-degree murder, which Sanchez ultimately pleaded to on Monday afternoon, involves the killing of another person “purposely and maliciously, but without premeditation,” according to Wyoming statute.

The state plans to argue for 20 to 30 years in prison. Sanchez and his attorney can argue for the mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years, according to a plea agreement. Sanchez may not ask for probation, agrees not to seek a sentence reduction or modification and agrees to waive all rights on appeal.

The plea agreement, however, does not bind Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell at sentencing.

The state, represented by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office, agreed to dismiss a conspiracy charge as part of the plea agreement.

Sanchez is accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy in the early hours in July 5, 2021, at a Cheyenne apartment complex. The boy is identified in court documents as D.B., and he was identified as Daniel Barlow by Sanchez during Monday’s hearing.

Raymond Sanchez’s cousin, Xavier Sanchez of Casper, is accused of working with Raymond to kill Barlow, and of firing at least one shot at the exterior of Barlow’s apartment building as he fled the scene. Xavier Sanchez, 18 at the time of his alleged crimes, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Information collected by the Cheyenne Police Department points to Barlow’s death having been the result of a gang-related conflict, or at least a conflict between families.

The cousins entered not-guilty pleas in February.

“Your Honor, I need to change my plea and be the bigger person and do what is right by taking responsibility of the death of Daniel Barlow,” Raymond Sanchez read from a statement following his guilty plea.

He described how, while under the influence of several substances, he and Xavier Sanchez, along with Xavier’s friend, went to Barlow’s apartment building, intending to fight Barlow. When Barlow didn’t come outside, Raymond told Xavier’s friend to knock on Barlow’s door while Raymond and Xavier waited outside the doorway.

When Barlow opened the door, he apparently recognized Raymond, who fired one shot at the door as Barlow slammed it shut. The bullet went through the door and struck Barlow, who died from the injury.

Raymond and Xavier Sanchez, along with Xavier’s friend, then fled the scene.

“I hope you all find room in your heart to forgive me,” Raymond said at the end of his statement to the court Monday.

The 17-year-old has been in custody since July 10, 2021.

Judge Campbell set Raymond Sanchez’s sentencing for Oct. 3. His bond remained set at $100,000 cash.