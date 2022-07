(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit ranked as 2022’s worst city in the United States to rent in, according to a WalletHub study. The study compared 182 U.S. cities against 22 factors of rental attractiveness. Different factors taken into account when comparing these U.S. cities included rental affordability, rental attractiveness, cost of living, and safety. Detroit ranked No. 182, or the worst, among the cities compared in this study. The study showed Detroit was among the cities with the least amount of affordable rentals and ranked among the highest in rent-to-price ratio. Researchers asked experts different questions related to renting in the United States. One of the...

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO