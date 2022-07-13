ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weathersfield, VT

Semi burns at Weathersfield truckstop

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople on their morning commute may have seen moke and flames in the area of Interstate 80 and Salt Springs...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI following two-vehicle crash in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 22-year-old man from Berlin was arrested following a crash in East Montpelier on Thursday. The two-vehicle crash took place on US Route 2, near the intersection of Towne Hill Road, at around 7:05 a.m. Police say that Mikle Koons rear-ended another vehicle on the road. Koons...
MONTPELIER, VT
The Valley Reporter

Warren hearing on fatal dog attack

The Warren Select Board held a hearing at the July 12 meeting on a June 20 incident at the Warren Jiffy Mart involving three dogs, resulting in the death of one of the dogs. According to an affidavit by Mitchell Pickford, he and his wife Linda were getting gas at the Jiffy Mart around 3 p.m. with their 12-pound dachshund, Betty, secured in their car. Two dogs were barking at another pump, which obscured Mitchell Pickford’s view of the vehicle with the two dogs, while Linda Pickford was in the store. The owner of the dogs, Erik Luhrs, Burlington, who was in the store at the time, said the dogs managed to roll down the windows and escape his vehicle.
WARREN, VT
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police chase starting in Canterbury ends in Manchester streets

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire State Police chase ended Saturday evening on the city streets of Manchester after starting in Canterbury. Justin Dutton, 40, of Merrimack, was arrested and will be charged with multiple charges from Merrimack and Hillsborough Superior Courts. Police said Dutton also had active bench warrants for his arrest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Accidents
City
Weathersfield, VT
Weathersfield, VT
Accidents
State
Indiana State
Weathersfield, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
WCAX

Drug bust at Claremont, New Hampshire home

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in Claremont, New Hampshire Friday responding to complaints about street drug activity have made two arrests. 29-year old Ethan Marsh and 44-year old Sara Heed were taken into custody. Police armed with search warrants said they seized heroin, crack cocaine, and a significant amount of cash and a firearm at the suspects Mulberry Street residence. Both subjects made bail and were released and must return for court hearings.
CLAREMONT, NH
NEWS10 ABC

Teen reported missing out of Hoosick Falls

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sky Stevens, 15, of Hoosick Falls has been missing since July 10. According to a post from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, she may be several states away. The post said Sky is possible to be traveling in a 2005 blue...
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
newportdispatch.com

Truck hit by train in Royalton

ROYALTON — Authorities responded to a crash involving a train in Royalton this morning. The crash took place on Perley Farm Road at around 8:30 a.m. Police say Larry Severance, 63, of Royalton, had come to a stop in front of the tracks before he began moving forward. When...
ROYALTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Firefighters#Interstate 80#Accident
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 38-year-old man from New York was cited for DUI following a crash in Springfield yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 south at around 1:25 a.m. The driver was identified as Daniel T. Ryan, Clifton Park, NY. He was transported to Springfield Hospital for further...
newportdispatch.com

Police: Woman charged with domestic assault in West Rutland

WEST RUTLAND — A 24-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in West Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on Marble Street at around 4:40 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Allison Stuhlmueller, of West Rutland, caused pain or bodily...
WEST RUTLAND, VT
whdh.com

New Hampshire search for Maura Murray over, investigation continues

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The search for Maura Murray, a 21-year-old UMass Amherst student that went missing in 2004, has ended in a New Hampshire area after just one day, though the investigation into her case continues, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged with murder in connection with suspicious NH death

WINCHESTER, N.H. — A Winchester man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of his grandmother’s husband. Authorities said Wednesday afternoon they were investigating a suspicious death in Winchester, N.H. They have since arrested 26-year-old Keegan Duhaime and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of 72-year-old Timothy Hill.
newportdispatch.com

Garage fire in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police are investigating after a fire broke out in Rutland yesterday. Authorities were notified of a building fire behind Forest Street. Firefighters arrived at around 11:10 p.m. A garage/outbuilding was fully engulfed in flames and partially collapsed. Crews remained on the scene extinguishing hot spots with efforts...
RUTLAND, VT
whdh.com

Police arrest suspect following barricade situation in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who barricaded himself in a basement after allegedly threatening someone with a gun is in custody, according to police in New Hampshire. The incident started Tuesday afternoon when an officer in Manchester was working a construction detail. The police department said the officer was approached by a man who said he was threatened by another with a firearm sometime before 1:20 p.m.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Police searching for armed robber who hit Vt. convenience store

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for an armed robber who got away with cash from a Vermont convenience store. It happened at the Cumberland Farms in Northfield Tuesday at about 10:30 p.m. Police say a person with a gun walked into the store and demanded cash. When the...
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Granville woman charged with burglary, grand larceny

A Washington County woman has been arrested in connection with two investigations by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. At the time of her arrest, police said Carry Valastro, 36, of Granville, was a Wanted Person for a Violation of Probation issued by Washington County Court.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for missing girl who allegedly left Hyannis home with her boyfriend

HYANNIS, Mass. — Police are looking for a missing Hyannis girl who hasn’t been seen in a month. Barnstable Police say Isabella Noui, 19, of Hyannis, was last seen on June 11 with a bag of clothes and had left her home with her boyfriend. A few days later, a neighbor said the couple called and told them that they were in Laconia, New Hampshire, according to authorities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy