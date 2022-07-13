ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Is Clemson football a good fit for the SEC? Why Steve Spurrier says yes

By Blake Toppmeyer, USA TODAY NETWORK
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Clemson didn’t resemble an ACC football team throughout the 1980s – not to Steve Spurrier , who was a Duke assistant and later its coach during that decade. The Tigers won the ACC five times in the '80s.

"When I coached at Duke, Clemson was actually like an SEC school in the ACC ," Spurrier said. "That was before FSU, Syracuse and Virginia Tech (joined the ACC). When you played Clemson, they looked like SEC guys."

Spurrier’s South Carolina tenure came to mind when asking him whether Clemson would be a good fit for the SEC, if the conference desires more expansion. Spurrier’s time with the Gamecocks overlapped with rival Clemson’s ascent under Dabo Swinney .

But the Head Ball Coach’s up-close examination of Clemson’s bona fides dates to Danny Ford leading the Tigers to their first national championship in 1981.

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

"Their defensive guys were a little bit bigger, a little bit faster," Spurrier said of Clemson's '80s teams. "They just lined up and tried to smash you. That was their style of offense.

“They certainly could slide right into the SEC.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5R0U_0gdyNmYZ00
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and USC head coach Steve Spurrier meet at midfield before their matchup at William-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2011. MYKAL McELDOWNEY/The Greenville News

Decades later, the Tigers still fit the SEC profile.

Conference realignment and expansion are ingrained in college sports. While Spurrier was Florida's coach, the SEC added Arkansas and South Carolina . Spurrier particularly approved of that round of expansion , which allowed the SEC to split into divisions and host a conference championship game. Missouri and Texas A&M joined the league while Spurrier was at South Carolina.

The SEC will grow to 16 teams by 2025 with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas, and the Big Ten will counter with Southern Cal and UCLA in 2024.

The SEC and Big Ten raids are aided by industry-leading media rights deals.

OPINION: Envisioning what a 20-team future for SEC football could look like

MORE EXPANSION TALK: What South Carolina football stands to gain (or lose) if Clemson joins SEC

While the Big Ten hasn't allowed geography to hinder its expansion quest – the conference will stretch from Piscataway, New Jersey, to Los Angeles – the SEC mostly has adhered to its Southern brand.

Clemson and Florida State are two ACC programs that would fit that culture.

The SEC eyed FSU during its early '90s expansion, but the Seminoles chose the ACC, leaving an SEC spot for the Gamecocks.

Spurrier's Gators annually clashed with Bobby Bowden's Seminoles as two of the marquee programs throughout the 1990s.

FSU would have fit in with the SEC then.

OPINION: SEC should eye further expansion to polish football prowess – on one condition

And now?

"I guess it remains to be seen if FSU can return to those days with Bobby Bowden," Spurrier said. "From ’87 through 2000, they were in the top four or five in the nation every year, 14 straight years there. That’s a lot of winning. I don’t know if they can return to that again."

Of course, football pedigree isn't the only element driving realignment.

Money matters.

UCLA and USC will find a richer payday in the Big Ten. Same for OU and Texas in the SEC. Meanwhile, those conferences will expand their reach and grow their audience.

While the riches of the SEC and Big Ten are a gravitational pull for schools flirting with a change, Spurrier wonders about the on-field effect. He questions how perennial Big 12 champion Oklahoma will fare in the SEC.

"I thought Oklahoma made a mistake," Spurrier said, "but Oklahoma people say, 'We can play in the SEC. We’re not afraid of those guys.' Time will tell."

The ACC houses schools that should be attractive to the SEC or Big Ten, but the conference has avoided being plundered. It helps having a grant of rights deal that runs through 2036, creating a steep hurdle to any ACC school that wishes to exit. Leaving the ACC now could cost a member school hundreds of millions .

Other than Notre Dame, Clemson is the top football brand that's not a current or future member of the SEC or Big Ten, and the Tigers command a strong television audience.

However, Clemson might not top the SEC's wish list, even if the ACC's grant of rights deal didn't stand in the way.

The SEC has used past expansions to methodically expand its footprint into neighboring states while sticking to its well-crafted Southern identity. Using that as a guide, the SEC might prefer North Carolina, Virginia Tech or Virginia – the SEC does not include a school from either state – above the Tigers.

In terms of cultural fit and football product, though, there would be no better catch for the SEC than Clemson. It's been that way for years.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Is Clemson football a good fit for the SEC? Why Steve Spurrier says yes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
The Clemson Insider

Former Florida State commit flips to Clemson

Clemson and Erik Bakich have picked up a verbal commitment from a prospect out of the Sunshine State in the class of 2023. Sanford (Fla.) Lake Howell High School right-handed pitcher Chance Fitzgerald announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media on Saturday evening. Fitzgerald was previously committed to...
SANFORD, FL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Greensboro College football standout Shy’Heem Clemons was shot and killed in a South Carolina mall

Shy’Heem Clemons was a very talented running back for the Greensboro College football team that was shot and killed in his hometown mall over the weekend. According to reports, police were called to the Anderson Mall in Anderson, South Carolina around 11;30 am on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene they found the 19-year-old running back suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he would later die from the injury.
ANDERSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Bobby Bowden
Person
Dabo Swinney
USA TODAY

Ranking the 10 best football players in the SEC

Even in a league as deep and talented as SEC football, talent finds talent. Maybe that's why Alabama and Georgia combine to have six of the top 10 overall players in the league, regardless of position, in a poll of 17 experts who cover the league for the USA TODAY Sports Network.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#Sec Football#American Football#College Football#Sec#Acc#Tigers#Usc#William Brice Stadium#Whil
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

536K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy