Those Coyotes Rock

The sidewalks of Madison will be hopping for the Madison Chamber of Commerce's 12th Annual Beachcomber Night Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Michele Call, executive director of the Madison Chamber of Commerce, expects it will be a memorable evening of socializing, sipping, shopping, and live entertainment in downtown.
Free Dinner, Activities and Entertainment Drawing Crowds. Every Tuesday this summer, residents who love to gather for a great meal and family fun can get it while it’s hot at Community Dinners on the Branford Green, Tuesdays 5 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 23. The series is sponsored by...
The North Haven Senior American Legion 19-U baseball team qualified for the State Tournament after putting together a solid regular season this summer. Post 76 competed in states last weekend, taking an 11-7 loss to Ridgefield and then losing to Danbury by a 14-4 score in the double-elimination tournament. North Haven finished its year with an overall record off 11-9, marking a 9-win improvement from the 2021 campaign.
With half of this year’s roster being seniors, the East Haven golf team had aspirations of making it back to the Division II State Championship during the 2022 season. The Yellowjackets achieved their goal by working together as a team and relying on the bonds that they built with each other on the links throughout the past four years.
Branford Public Schools will be providing free grab and go summer meals to anyone 18 years or younger. Students and families can come by Walsh Intermediate School, 185 Damascus Road, to pick-up breakfast between 8 to 9 a.m. and/or lunch between noon and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Enter through...
In a town already known for its exceptional array of eateries, Branford’s Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) has cleared the way to welcome a food truck park that will stand at 257 East Main St. The property will feature up to three food trucks, said entrepreneur Jordan Flowers, including his current flagship food truck, Tacos Flores.
The Clinton Huskies 17-U AAU baseball team improved to 7-6 for the summer season after winning two of its last three games in East Shore Travel League action. The Huskies took a loss to New London before sweeping a doubleheader against the CT Rage to give themselves a winning record at this juncture of the campaign.
July 15, 2022 – Persistent dry weather and the State of Connecticut’s Stage Two Drought Declaration have prompted the Regional Water Authority (RWA) to ask its customers to voluntarily reduce their water use by 10 percent. Stage Two of the state’s drought plan is identified as an emergent drought event, potentially impacting water supplies, agriculture, or natural ecosystems.
East Haven Police are reaching out to the public in hopes of identifying several suspicious men last seen in the area of South End Road. According to a press release issued by the East Haven Police Department, officers were dispatched to South End Road at 4:52 p.m. on July 15, after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area.
An East Haven man has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime currently being tried in federal court. According to a press release from Vanessa Roberts Avery, the United State Attorney for the District of Connecticut, Luis Salaman, 20, of East Haven entered the plea via videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas O. Farrish in Hartford on July 14. The charge is related to Salaman’s September 2020 drug arrest in New Haven.
