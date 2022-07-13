Bruce Webb, age 70, of Jellico

Age 81 of Clairfield, Tennessee passed away Friday July 15, 2022, at his home. He was born March 23, 1941, in Bell County, Kentucky. A host of nieces, nephews, friends & family to mourn his passing. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. James McLoughlin at...
HARRIMAN, TN (WLAF) – It was all tied up in the top of the sixth this afternoon between Caryville and Fairview. The winner stays alive while the loser’s season ends. Caryville’s season and run for the state crown remains on course. The Blue Jays pulled out the...
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – David Graham is at Harriman to bring you live televised coverage of the Caryville Dixie Youth Baseball games in the state tournament. The third day of action is Saturday in the 2022 Tennessee Dixie Youth Division 1 12U-Ozone State Tournament. Caryville’s Blue Jays, the All-Stars, fell to Greenbriar 11-8 on Saturday afternoon and play Sunday afternoon at 1pm against Fairview.
TOP PHOTO: Sports memorabilia hangs from the walls of Johnny Letner’s office that’s located between the Sky Way Bridge and the La Follette Church of God on Old Jacksboro Pike. Letner was a coach for the La Follette Little League All-Stars state title team in 1965. LAFOLLETTE, TN...
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The community turned out in force to support the Campbell County Children’s Center at its 7th annual “Hand in Hand for the Children” fundraiser Thursday evening at the Ball Farm Event Center. According to Children’s Center CEO Tracie Davis, she was “excited...
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Christian Learning Center has a rare career opportunity. CCCLC is in need of a teacher/program director for the fall semester. Connect HERE to see the full job description along with an application. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 07/15/2022-6AM)
POWELL, TN (WLAF) – Your Campbell Cougars are back on the gridiron this afternoon starting at 4:30. The Cougars will face Bearden. Campbell opens the regular season on Friday, August 19, at 7:30pm, when the Central Purple Pounders out of Chattanooga visit Dossett Stadium. WLAF will also be there for all the radio, TV and internet coverage as Les Martin and Brent Allen return for their 12th season of calling the action over the WLAF – Doyle’s Tire Shop Sports Network. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 07/15/2022-11:45AM)
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A call about a female sitting on the side of Ridge Road talking to herself was answered by Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Walter Harmon. When Harmon arrived, at 6:30 last Saturday evening, he found a woman identified as Ashley Natay Nance sitting on the side of the road with two beers on the ground between her legs. Harmon approached the woman and asked her what was going on, and she replied she was waiting on someone to come by and kill her. When Harmon asked for her name, she replied “f*** you.”
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Sometimes it doesn’t take much for career goals to get off track. Then again, sometimes it doesn’t take much to keep career goals on track. On Thursday morning, members of the Lions Club came together to keep career goals on track for some students at TCAT (The Tennessee College of Applied Technology).
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism invites you to join in at the next Chamber ribbon cutting which is today. New Chamber Member Neighborhood Urgent Care – Jacksboro celebrates its joining of the chamber. We look forward to seeing you on...
Comments / 0