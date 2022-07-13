Bruce Webb, age 70, of Jellico

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A call about a female sitting on the side of Ridge Road talking to herself was answered by Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Walter Harmon. When Harmon arrived, at 6:30 last Saturday evening, he found a woman identified as Ashley Natay Nance sitting on the side of the road with two beers on the ground between her legs. Harmon approached the woman and asked her what was going on, and she replied she was waiting on someone to come by and kill her. When Harmon asked for her name, she replied “f*** you.”

