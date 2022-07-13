Pet of the Day: Yeti

Platte County Fair time is here, good news for those who consider the fair the highlight of their summer. Whether you worship it or simply think it’s kinda fun or whether you rarely attend, there’s no denying it almost always draws a crowd. It will draw a crowd again this year, though sometimes crowd size is dictated by the heat. Get ready for some fun–and some heat. The weather app on my phone has these high temperatures predicted for each of the days of next week’s fair: Wednesday, July 20: 98 degrees; Thursday, July 21: 97 degrees; Friday, July 22: 98 degrees; Saturday, July 23: 96 degrees.
