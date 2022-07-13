Getting Jazzed

An East Haven man has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime currently being tried in federal court. According to a press release from Vanessa Roberts Avery, the United State Attorney for the District of Connecticut, Luis Salaman, 20, of East Haven entered the plea via videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas O. Farrish in Hartford on July 14. The charge is related to Salaman’s September 2020 drug arrest in New Haven.

EAST HAVEN, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO