Branford, CT

Getting Jazzed

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 17-piece New London Big Band took the stage, delighting a...

While It’s Hot: Community Dinners on the Branford Green

Free Dinner, Activities and Entertainment Drawing Crowds. Every Tuesday this summer, residents who love to gather for a great meal and family fun can get it while it’s hot at Community Dinners on the Branford Green, Tuesdays 5 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 23. The series is sponsored by...
BRANFORD, CT
Beachcomber Night Returns for 12th Year

The sidewalks of Madison will be hopping for the Madison Chamber of Commerce's 12th Annual Beachcomber Night Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Michele Call, executive director of the Madison Chamber of Commerce, expects it will be a memorable evening of socializing, sipping, shopping, and live entertainment in downtown.
MADISON, CT
Free Summer Meals at Branford’s Walsh Intermediate School

Branford Public Schools will be providing free grab and go summer meals to anyone 18 years or younger. Students and families can come by Walsh Intermediate School, 185 Damascus Road, to pick-up breakfast between 8 to 9 a.m. and/or lunch between noon and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Enter through...
BRANFORD, CT
Huskies 17-U Sweeps Doubleheader Versus CT Rage

The Clinton Huskies 17-U AAU baseball team improved to 7-6 for the summer season after winning two of its last three games in East Shore Travel League action. The Huskies took a loss to New London before sweeping a doubleheader against the CT Rage to give themselves a winning record at this juncture of the campaign.
CLINTON, CT
RWA Urges Reduction of Water Usage

July 15, 2022 – Persistent dry weather and the State of Connecticut’s Stage Two Drought Declaration have prompted the Regional Water Authority (RWA) to ask its customers to voluntarily reduce their water use by 10 percent. Stage Two of the state’s drought plan is identified as an emergent drought event, potentially impacting water supplies, agriculture, or natural ecosystems.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Police Seek Help in Identifying Suspicious Persons

East Haven Police are reaching out to the public in hopes of identifying several suspicious men last seen in the area of South End Road. According to a press release issued by the East Haven Police Department, officers were dispatched to South End Road at 4:52 p.m. on July 15, after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area.
EAST HAVEN, CT
East Haven Man Enters Firearm Plea in Drug Trafficking Case

An East Haven man has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime currently being tried in federal court. According to a press release from Vanessa Roberts Avery, the United State Attorney for the District of Connecticut, Luis Salaman, 20, of East Haven entered the plea via videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas O. Farrish in Hartford on July 14. The charge is related to Salaman’s September 2020 drug arrest in New Haven.
EAST HAVEN, CT

