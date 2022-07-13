Hole in one: Tyler Mauk, age 14, hit a hole in one on the fourth hole with a seven iron Saturday, July 2, at Lakeview Golf and Pizza. Witnesses included John Hanson, Michael Kastern, Sara Beth Hahner and Andy Riggins.

Twenty-one members of the Big Fish Ladies Golf League enjoyed playing the front nine on July 6, followed by lunch at Mulligan’s. Proxy winners for the day were Jan Fryklund, with closest to the pin on the drive on #3, and Madeleine Kaye with the closest chip on #7. Other players with some nice shots were Terri Johnston-Mueller and Tracy Maline with chip-ins on hole #4, and Patti Jeffords with a chip in on hole #8. Congrats to Linda Anderson who had a birdie on hole #5.