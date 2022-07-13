Hayward Rod and Gun Club celebrates 100th anniversary

One of northern Wisconsin’s original outdoor sportsman’s clubs, the Hayward Rod and Gun Club, celebrated its 100th anniversary Sunday, July 10, with a luncheon, raffle and annual electors meeting at their clubhouse on Highway B four miles east of Hayward.

Wally Kruk, a club director, said the club has more than 350 members, of whom 250 reside out of the county but have homes here or visit here and want to use the club’s shooting range.