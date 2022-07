Brill’s Kirby Brunclik steals second base as Hayward Hawks second baseman Beau Girard takes a throw from catcher Terry Gilmer during their game at Larry Somerville Field Saturday, July 9. Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hawks beat the Haugen Knights 6-2 and sustained a 7-1 loss to the Brill Millers in last weekend’s baseball games, as they brought their record to 4-2 in Independent League play and 8-3 overall on the season.

On Saturday July 9 at Larry Somerville Field, Brill scored four runs in the third inning to take a 5-1 lead and went on to defeat the Hawks.