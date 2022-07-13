Pasco commissioners keep property tax rates the same so expect a bigger bill

Historic Pasco County Courthouse [ Times (2006) ]

DADE CITY — Pasco County commissioners gave their initial nod Tuesday to keep the same property tax rate for operating expenses next year, which means many homeowners will see their bills rise.

The operating property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year would stay at 7.6 mills or $7.60 in property tax for each $1,000 in appraised taxable property value, the same as in the current fiscal year. But with increased property values calculated by the property appraiser earlier this summer, that same rate is anticipated to raise an additional $87.6 million. The boost is driven both by those higher values and new construction,

Those money will be distributed throughout various service departments, with the sheriff getting 40 percent of the money and the county’s other constitutional officers also getting a share. Because the growth rate was so high, Pasco’s Budget Director Robert Goehrig suggested that the county be cautious in the way it portioned out what might be a one-time revenue bump.

In addition to the dedicated funding already going to help public safety, Goehrig also recommended that more of the new county dollars gets used to add 10 deputies requested by Sheriff Chris Nocco as well as additional firefighters, fire stations and fire equipment, public safety needs which have gotten much attention this year.

Pay raises for county employees, construction in parks and libraries, drainage projects and other staffing additions also are planned. Commissioners got stuck on one prosed expenditure: $125,000 to help Feeding Tampa Bay, a regional provider of food to those in need, to help build a distribution center.

Commissioner Mike Moore didn’t want to see Pasco setting a precedent to spend money on a capital project in another county. He said he would rather see the money go to cut down the waiting list of elderly Pasco residents who need food assistance locally, he said.

Commissioner Jack Mariano agreed, but other commissioners said the regional center would service Pasco and surrounding areas. After debate, the board agreed to bring back information about ongoing needs for meal programs for the elderly in Pasco.

Goehrig also recommended adding another $1 million to the budget for Nikki Alvarez-Sowles, clerk of the circuit court and comptroller, for court-related technology and other expenses. His proposal stops short of adding just under $8 million she continues to request for operating the Judicial Center in New Port Richey and staffing for court technology, issues that landed the county and the clerk in litigation last year.

The commission also tentatively approved an increase in the annual solid waste assessment from the current $86 to $93, a previously established annual increase first approved in 2018. They also would raise the per -on tipping fee paid by commercial entities for disposing of trash, which would rise from $78.47 to $84.86 per ton.

Property owners will get a notice next month with the tentative tax bill for their properties. The county’s first public hearing on the budget will be Sept. 6 at 5:15 p.m. in Dade City. County budgets and tax rates will be finalized later that month before the fiscal year begins Oct. 1.