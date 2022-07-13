What Are Amazon Warehouse Deals?

JillianCain / Getty Images

Anyone who has ever bought items on Amazon — and really, who hasn’t? — is probably familiar with the process of returning items as well. What you might not know is that the ubiquitous online retailer also offers Amazon Warehouse deals that provide discounts on returned, damaged, lightly used or reburbished items.

With Amazon Warehouse, you can routinely find up to 70% off almost any kind of product, CNET reported. You don’t need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage, and you get free two-day shipping on most products.

Best Savings Accounts: Choose a high-interest savings account from our top banks with rates at 5X to 10X the national average and start saving today.

Amazon uses detailed descriptions of Warehouse deal items to help customers better understand the item condition. The descriptions include the item’s appearance, functional qualities, accessories and packaging condition.

To begin, go to the Amazon Warehouse deals landing page. It takes out almost all of the full-price listings, which means you mainly see discounted items. You can find the page by searching for “Amazon warehouse” or “warehouse deals.”

Make Your Money Work for You

Once there, you’ll see a screen that looks similar to the main Amazon search page, where you can browse different product categories or search for specific items just as you would on the regular Amazon homepage. The main difference is that you’ll see mostly discounted items.

POLL: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

The most popular product categories for Amazon Warehouse deals are Computer & Accessories, Home & Kitchen, Electronics & Photo and Home Improvement.

Cash Back Offer: Get cash back on groceries with a picture of your receipt. Sign up now and get a $20 welcome bonus.

The reason Warehouse deals are so cheap is because Amazon gets a lot of customer returns, which it can no longer sell as “new in box” — even if the box has never been opened. Everything Amazon Warehouse sells is listed as used, regardless of whether the product has ever been touched. Because used items are worth less than new ones, you can score deep discounts on items that might be in pristine condition.

Make Your Money Work for You

Here’s a look at how Amazon describes the condition of Warehouse deal items:

Used – Like new: An item in perfect working condition, though the packaging might show damage. The item is fully functional, and all of its essential accessories are complete.

An item in perfect working condition, though the packaging might show damage. The item is fully functional, and all of its essential accessories are complete. Used – Very good : An item in very good condition that might have seen limited use. It might have minor cosmetic imperfections and arrive with damaged packaging or be repackaged. It is fully functional but could be missing some non-essential accessories. Missing accessories are shown under the individual item description.

: An item in very good condition that might have seen limited use. It might have minor cosmetic imperfections and arrive with damaged packaging or be repackaged. It is fully functional but could be missing some non-essential accessories. Missing accessories are shown under the individual item description. Used – Good : An item in good condition that is fully functional but might show wear from moderate use. It might arrive with damaged packaging or be repackaged. It may also have minor cosmetic damage, such as a small scratch. The item might be missing some valuable accessories, which means you’ll have to buy separately. Missing accessories are shown under the individual item description.

: An item in good condition that is fully functional but might show wear from moderate use. It might arrive with damaged packaging or be repackaged. It may also have minor cosmetic damage, such as a small scratch. The item might be missing some valuable accessories, which means you’ll have to buy separately. Missing accessories are shown under the individual item description. Used – Acceptable: An item that might have clear signs of usage but still serves its main function. It might arrive with damaged packaging or be repackaged, have cosmetic damages on it, or show other signs of previous use. Signs of usage can include scratches, dents, and worn corners or edges. The item might be missing valuable accessories, components or spare parts. Missing parts are shown under individual item description.

Free Samples: Get free samples by mail. You tell us what you think. No catch, no credit card required! Choose your free samples from PINCHme now.

One thing to keep in mind: Unless you have an ad blocker that specifically removes Amazon’s paid listing results, you’ll still see full-priced items included among the discounts. These non-discounted listings look almost identical to Warehouse deals, except they’re labeled “Sponsored.”

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

Check Out Our Free Newsletters!

Every day, get fresh ideas on how to save and make money and achieve your financial goals.

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.