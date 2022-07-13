After more than a century on Main Street, Daily Leader office moves

Outside of about six months in 2019, the Daily Leader was located at 318 N. Main St. since 1968, when the administrative offices moved to a newly constructed building that also housed its new press. The move was from next door, which was still owned at the time by the Jerome Pearre family, publishers of the Daily Leader.

Now, for the first time since 1968, the Daily Leader has a new home. As of Wednesday morning, The Leader office moved approximately four blocks to the northeast, to 512 N. Locust St.

The Leader building on North Main Street was put up for sale earlier this year and purchased by Wright's Furniture on May 13.

The Pontiac Sentinel was begun as a weekly newspaper in 1857 and The Pontiac Weekly Leader arrived on the scene in 1880.

In 1896, the weekly became a daily and the Daily Leader was born.

For decades, The Leader office was at 314 N. Main St., a two-story structure that housed a press on the first floor and offices on the second floor. In 1968, Jerome Pearre had a new building constructed to the north. It was really an addition created to house a new 1968 Goss press, which still sits in the facility. It was too big to sit in the space where the old press was at 314 N. Main.

In addition to the press room, a new office building was constructed. It originally housed the office space for administrative, prepress, composing, circulation and editorial departments. The advertising department remained in the older building for a number of years before finally moving to the 318 N. Main building.

In 2019, the roof of the old building collapsed, forcing the offices next door to temporarily move to the 200 block of North Mill Street. The offices moved back in late 2019.

More recently, The Leader office has been closed to the public for more than a year, but administrative, circulation and editorial remained at the 318 N. Main St. location.

The new office, which is also the office for Fairbury's The Blade, will still maintain the administrative, circulation and editorial departments but will remain closed to the public, except by appointment. The telephone number remains 815-842-1153.