For most startup founders, risk-taking is in their blood. After all, you have to have some serious guts to take a small seedling of an idea and turn it into a full-blown business venture — despite all the known risks and failure rates. That's not necessarily the case for your employees. It makes sense that you'd have more "skin in the game" about a business you started than they would.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO