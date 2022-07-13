ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VCT 2022 Masters 2 Copenhagen Day 2 Recap

Day 2 of 2022 VCT Masters 2 Copenhagen has wrapped up, finishing the first round of the Groups Stage. Two games decided the future Elimination Matches and the first team proceeding to the playoffs. With one team locking their spot in the playoffs, there remains three spots left among seven teams....

