Realizing beauty is skin deep

The Port Tobacco Players acting troupe is resurrecting a Walt Disney classic as they perform “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” in La Plata through Sunday, Aug. 7.

The story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.

If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self, but if the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity, according to a synopsis on the troupe’s website.

The play, which is based on the book by Linda Woolverton, is directed by Southern Maryland stage veteran Tessa Silvestro.

The California resident, who has also been acting for many years, has been directing area shows since 2010, most recently “Puffs” at The Newtowne Players’ theater earlier this year and “Elf the Musical” at Port Tobacco Players.

She also directs two or three shows each year at St. Mary’s Ryken High School, where she has worked since 2010.

The play is produced by JaNeene Sanders with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice. The musical director is William V. Dorr while Benjamin Simpson serves as choreographer.

The play stars Becky Norris Kuhn as Belle, Billy Dorsey as Beast, Carlton Silvestro as Gaston, Jacob Jaffee as Lefou and Jing Xi Qin as Maurice.

Kuhn, who has a dual degree in acting and vocal performance from Salisbury University, has previously appeared as Julia in “The Wedding Singer,” Sarah in “Guys and Dolls” and Audrey in “Little Shop of Horrors.” The Leonardtown resident teaches private voice and acting lessons.

Other roles are filled by Ben Simpson (Lumiere), Bradley Evans (Cogsworth), Sarah Gravelle (Mrs. Potts), Jacob Culp (Chip), Nicole Collins (Wardrobe) and Tara Waters as Babette.

Why did you decide to direct “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast?”

Tessa Silvestro: It is one of my favorite Disney movies. I have always loved the musical. I directed the show with my high school students in 2015, but was ready to work on the show at a community level. I love the idea of creating magic on stage for an audience to enjoy.

As far as casting, did everyone fall into their roles?

TS: We had a lot of really awesome people audition for this show. We spent a lot of time finding the perfect group of people for this show and unfortunately had to say no to some really wonderful performers. Casting is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle you have to find the right combination of people. When you do, all of the pieces fit together perfectly.

What was the hardest part of getting your character down?

Becky Norris Kuhn: Belle is such a well known quintessential character. Everyone knows her and has an idea of who she should be. It’s been a challenge to make her familiar, but still my own character.

What was the hardest part of putting this play together?

TS: Disney magic. This is a story that is known and loved by so many people. You have to do it right. If you don’t, people will know it. We worked really hard to have the show feel like the movie while still letting the creativity of our performers and designers shine through. It is also just a big show. It is a large cast with lots of dance numbers, costumes, props and scenes. There are so many moving pieces to this show.

What is your favorite scene and why?

BNK: I love the scene during “Something There into Human Again” where the Beast shows Belle the library. They sit and she reads him “King Arthur.” We have built in so many special moments and it’s where we really see their relationship develop.

Why should people come watch this show?

BNK: For the Disney magic. We have utilized this beloved story to create a quality production. You will see everything you expect and even more beautiful moments. I’m so proud to be a part of this show.

TS: It will make you smile, dance in your seat and hum to yourself as you leave the theater. Our wonderful cast has so much energy and talent, watching them just in rehearsal is a treat. Once all of the final finishing touches are complete this show will be a fun filled family night at the theater.

