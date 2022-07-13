ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Legislature, Sheriff to create countywide first responders ‘Explorer Program’

By Spotlight Newsroom
 4 days ago
ALBANY — An increased effort to engage youth in first responder training and provide opportunities for leadership experience and career exploration is underway in Albany County.

Last month, the Albany County Legislature announced an effort to expand the Sheriff Office’s existing Explorer Program to administrate a county-wide public safety explorer program – Albany County’s Future Heroes and First Responders Explorer Program.

“In recognition of the role these programs play in helping introduce this career path to our youth, I’m thrilled that we can help local fire and EMS departments offset some of the costs associated with operating an explorer program,” said Chairman Andrew Joyce. “At the same time, we are offering youth an opportunity to begin a career in public service, character education, community service, and critical life skills. These explorers are going to become the new heroes of tomorrow.”

The explorer program provides hands-on experience in a classroom setting, allowing prospective first-responders a better understanding of the responsibilities. Legislator Joseph O’Brien, who advocated for the program’s expansion, called on the successes he’s observed with departments within his district.

“West Albany and Shaker Road Fire Departments have a long history in Albany County in providing this program and this funding will help provide the necessary resources to make it county-wide,” O’Brien said. “The explorer program is essential in helping local municipalities in their efforts to hire new first responders.”

The recent announcement comes with a $15,000 investment from the Legislature to ensure that Fire and EMS explorer programs in the county can recruit, transport, and effectively train future first responders.

“As an Eagle Scout, I have seen up close what the mentorship and skills-building of Scouting’s Explorer program,” said Legislator Nathan Bruschi. “The investment that my colleagues and I are making by founding this new county-wide Public Safety Explorer Program will pay dividends to Albany’s youth who can use it as a pathway to find their career calling, and for our residents who will inherit as a safer county.”

