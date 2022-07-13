Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dangerously hot this afternoon, Maybe a storm

Q2 Weather

BILLINGS — A Heat Advisory will be in effect today for Yellowstone County and areas north and east as daytime highs will reach the upper 90s to low 100s. Use caution if you plan to be outdoors in the heat. Stay hydrated, wear light colored/loose fitting clothing and try to limit time spent outside. Be careful not to cause any sparks as there are elevated fire concerns today, too.

Energy rippling through could lead to a few showers or even a strong to severe thunderstorm or two late this afternoon into the evening. Gusts up to 60 mph and marble size hail (up to half an inch) will be the main concerns. Periods of heavy rain and lightning will also be possible. Showers or storms could pop up tomorrow afternoon as well.

It will be a bit cooler tomorrow as a weak cold front attempts to push through, but it will still be quite hot. Daytime temperatures head back to the upper 90s to low 100s on Friday and through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist