Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields $1M winner in Illinois; lottery jackpot at $480M

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again after no one won the top prize in Tuesday's winning numbers drawing.

However, a lottery ticket matching five numbers worth $1 million was sold in Illinois.

Tuesday's drawing had a top prize of $440 million. The jackpot for Friday's drawing now stands at $480 million with a cash option of $276 million.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were: 4, 7, 10, 45, 64 and Mega Ball 12.

The biggest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize in 2018.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

